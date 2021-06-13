Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $83.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,936,250 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 2.10% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $83,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 47,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.77.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

