Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Verint Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 7.32% of Verint Systems worth $219,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.64.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $173,648.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

