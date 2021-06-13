Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $20.25 Million in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,250,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $13,500,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $883,000.

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

