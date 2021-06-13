Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $20.79 Million in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $16,830,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $5,979,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $4,950,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $550,000.

NASDAQ:LCAHU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

