Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $33.05 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 487,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,050,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.