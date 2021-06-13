Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $47.74 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 615,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,736,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.36% of GoDaddy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 800.9% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 81.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1,734.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.78 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.92.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

