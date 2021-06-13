Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,550 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.3% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $201,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $101.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.