Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,067,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 745,018 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies comprises 1.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 3.69% of Ormat Technologies worth $162,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $71.04 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.