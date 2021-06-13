Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New $106.04 Million Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,470,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,036,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up 1.2% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 3.89% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,779,000. Institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

