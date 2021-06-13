Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New $20.79 Million Investment in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

