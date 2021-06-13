Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 615,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,736,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.36% of GoDaddy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after buying an additional 618,299 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $135,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.92.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

