Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,799,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 1.76% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,343,000 after buying an additional 178,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after buying an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 423,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 341,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWB opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $69.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.