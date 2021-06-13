Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,025,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $231.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

