Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 200,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.03% of Ciena worth $87,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 25.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ciena by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ciena by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.89 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,338. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

