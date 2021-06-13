Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 93,485 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,485 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.04% of Perrigo worth $56,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 159,715 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.