Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,025,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after buying an additional 278,678 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $231.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

