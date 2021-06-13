Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases New Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 570,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,269,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.07% of Twitter as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $12,726,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

