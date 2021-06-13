Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,800,000 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of United States Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $16,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $28.66 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

