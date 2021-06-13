Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1,166.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,172 shares during the period. Elbit Systems comprises about 1.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 2.59% of Elbit Systems worth $162,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Elbit Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $147.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

