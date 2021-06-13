Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 3.23% of Mimecast worth $83,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 115.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,319.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,814 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,275. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

