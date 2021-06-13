Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,584,814 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.31% of The Mosaic worth $36,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

