Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 248,500 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,500 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 1.8% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 3.55% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $157,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.66. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $104.94.

