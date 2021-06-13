Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 508,646 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 508,646 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.21% of Fortinet worth $63,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $228.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $229.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

