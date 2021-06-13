Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 51,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $54,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after buying an additional 295,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

