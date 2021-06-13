Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 57,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $541.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.80. The company has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $395.41 and a twelve month high of $541.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.