Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 84,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $71,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Shares of FB opened at $331.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30. The firm has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

