Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 85,301 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,301 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.35% of Upwork worth $20,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after buying an additional 769,212 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $60,848,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.25 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,389. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

