Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes $33.05 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 487,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 294,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter.

ITB opened at $68.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.68.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

