Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $71,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL opened at $271.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.