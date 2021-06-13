Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 661,700 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the May 13th total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $797.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,763 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Clarus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 51,740 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clarus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

