Clever DeFi Price Down 30.1% Over Last Week (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $995,614.79 and approximately $987.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00162987 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00185924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.01072777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,160.02 or 1.00018020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

