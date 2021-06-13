Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 10,085 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

