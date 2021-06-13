Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 4,730 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.19. 11,387,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,809,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

