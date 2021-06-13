Cloverfields Capital Group LP Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,513.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,351.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,526.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

