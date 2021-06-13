Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up about 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.96.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

