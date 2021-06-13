Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,900 shares of company stock worth $53,542,531 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

Shares of TDG traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $661.94. The stock had a trading volume of 210,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,064. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $672.44. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.16, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $617.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

