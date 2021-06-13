Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $1.64 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,363,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $134.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,641,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,734. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

