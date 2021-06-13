Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.50. 1,155,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.47. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.