Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 0.5% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.74. 566,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $344.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

