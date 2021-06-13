Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the quarter. Nielsen accounts for about 0.7% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,928,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLSN. Truist raised their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.