Cloverfields Capital Group LP Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.5% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.38. 5,476,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,221. The company has a market cap of $322.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

