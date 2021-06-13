Cloverfields Capital Group LP Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.5% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,913,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,969,000 after buying an additional 1,212,716 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 105,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,836,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,525,000 after buying an additional 178,429 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $59.14. 5,659,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

