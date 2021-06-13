Cloverfields Capital Group LP Takes $1.67 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Black Knight makes up 0.5% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. 893,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.34. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.