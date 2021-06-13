CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CLHI opened at $0.18 on Friday. CLST has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23.
CLST Company Profile
See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.