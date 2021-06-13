CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 3,060.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,876,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CMGO opened at $0.01 on Friday. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

