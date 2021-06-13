CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 3,060.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,876,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CMGO opened at $0.01 on Friday. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.