CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stake Reduced by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,347 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group accounts for 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of CNO Financial Group worth $26,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 836,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,561. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.43. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Insiders have sold 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

