Cocos-BCX Hits Market Capitalization of $25.24 Million (COCOS)

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Cocos-BCX has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cocos-BCX has a total market cap of $25.24 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cocos-BCX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COCOS is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx . The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cocos-BCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cocos-BCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

