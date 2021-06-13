Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,669 shares during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp makes up approximately 7.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 8.78% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $19.64 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $194.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

