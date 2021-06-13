Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) is Navellier & Associates Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Cognex comprises about 1.5% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,572,669,000 after purchasing an additional 393,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,944,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cognex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after buying an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $153,924,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.