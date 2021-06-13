Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $32,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

LDP stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

